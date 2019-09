Olivia Wilde Revealed Her Baby's Sex In This Touching Way

It's a girl for Olivia Wilde and husband Jason Sudeikis. Wilde revealed the sex of her baby in a tweet inspired by Hillary Clinton. Or rather, by a Clinton campaign ad.What's the connection? Wilde was touched by Clinton's latest campaign ad , which takes on how Donald Trump is bad for the body image of young girls who will grow into women during his potential presidency."As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core," Wilde wrote, linking to Clinton's tweet of the ad. She finished with the hashtag #NeverTrump.This will be the second child for Wilde and Sudeikis. Their first, a boy named Otis , was born in 2014.Correction: An earlier version of this post inaccurately said Wilde revealed her baby's gender; in fact she revealed the baby's sex — an important distinction