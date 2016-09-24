Olivia Wilde Revealed Her Baby's Sex In This Touching Way

As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core. #NeverTrump https://t.co/BIG4J0mkM6— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 24, 2016
It's a girl for Olivia Wilde and husband Jason Sudeikis. Wilde revealed the sex of her baby in a tweet inspired by Hillary Clinton. Or rather, by a Clinton campaign ad.
What's the connection? Wilde was touched by Clinton's latest campaign ad, which takes on how Donald Trump is bad for the body image of young girls who will grow into women during his potential presidency.
"As someone who is about to have a daughter, this hits me deep in my core," Wilde wrote, linking to Clinton's tweet of the ad. She finished with the hashtag #NeverTrump.
This will be the second child for Wilde and Sudeikis. Their first, a boy named Otis, was born in 2014.
Correction: An earlier version of this post inaccurately said Wilde revealed her baby's gender; in fact she revealed the baby's sex — an important distinction.
