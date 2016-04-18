Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Are Expecting Baby No. 2!

Looks like Otis Sudeikis is getting a sibling!
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are officially expecting their second child. The Vinyl actress shared the good news via her own Instagram account. In the sweet photo, she's sitting next to Otis, who has his hands on his stomach just like his mom. "Matching baby bumps," Wilde captioned the pic.
This will be the second child for both Wilde and Sudeikis, who have been engaged since 2013. "I’m desperate for more [kids]!” Wilde, 32, told People earlier this month. "I love my siblings so much and Jason has incredible siblings too. The more the merrier."
Earlier this year, Wilde denied that she and Sudeikis were intending to grow their family any time soon. She dodged rumors that she arrived at the Vinyl premiere masking evidence of a baby bump, and cheekily countered reports that she was expecting by deflecting speculation toward another couple: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
