Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' son Otis is nearly 2 now. But as for adding a second baby to their brood... Well, the engaged couple isn't in any hurry.In fact, Wilde responded to a recent Star magazine rumor that she was sporting a baby bump by saying any extra curves were more likely burger related. "Sorry, Star mag, but you got us confused with the cooler version of us," she tweeted alongside a shot of the tabloid, making reference to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's recent announcement that they're expecting baby No. 2.