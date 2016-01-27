Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' son Otis is nearly 2 now. But as for adding a second baby to their brood... Well, the engaged couple isn't in any hurry.
In fact, Wilde responded to a recent Star magazine rumor that she was sporting a baby bump by saying any extra curves were more likely burger related. "Sorry, Star mag, but you got us confused with the cooler version of us," she tweeted alongside a shot of the tabloid, making reference to John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's recent announcement that they're expecting baby No. 2.
Sorry, Star mag, but you got us confused with the cooler version of us. Congrats to John and Emily! My bump is all 🍔 pic.twitter.com/CFhWsv6xHe— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 27, 2016
Interesting choice, though, comparing the potential baby bump to the overconsumption of hamburgers. While we appreciate this particular alliteration, why not open up the scope a bit: baby bump or burritos? Baby bump or bevy of donuts? Baby bump or slightly bloated? There are so many possibilities. No need to limit the way we speculate about the midsections of the lithe and famous.
