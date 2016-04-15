Olivia Wilde may have referred to Jason Sudeikis as her husband earlier this year. But don't get any ideas. They aren't actually married yet.



The couple, whose son turns one this month, is still waiting for the right moment. According to Sudeikis, there's one major thing holding them back from walking down the aisle. And no — they're not holding off for some altruistic reason having to do with marriage equality. The thing that's stopping them from tying the knot these days is green, pungent and illegal in most of the U.S.

