Booksmart's Production Designer On Molly's Pink Apartment & The Ultimate Party House

When I first saw the trailer for Booksmart , I instantly knew I had to see it as soon as possible. Why? The clip of Molly (Beanie Feldstein) dancing out of her house to meet her best friend Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) who pulls up in a Volvo station wagon. Amy and Molly continue to dance on the front lawn for longer than is at all necessary while showering one another with praise and compliments. Those few moments made me wonder if I looking into some magical mirror that showed me and my best friend in our final days of high school. Though I did drive a similar, very cool Volvo station wagon (mine was dark blue), the one thing that made it clear this scene wasn't plucked directly out of my past was Molly's bright pink apartment building labeled "Le Capris," in front of which the two best friends showed off their moves. Given how bright its facade is, that difference is hard to ignore.