Olivia Wilde's Kids Think Ellen DeGeneres Is Their Real Mother

We all probably wish we were related to Ellen DeGeneres in some way, but I'm not harboring any delusions that I'll be seeing her at family dinner. Then again, I didn't grow up with a photo of her hanging outside my bedroom door. Olivia Wilde appeared on Ellen on Tuesday ahead of her new movie Life Itself and revealed that her children have some suspicions about their true parentage, and it's all thanks to a gag Wilde, her husband Jason Sudeikis, and DeGeneres have taken just a little too far.
Six years ago, DeGeneres gave Sudeikis a framed illustration of herself in a bathing suit, which the couple, naturally, hung over their bed. We know this because Wilde showed us loud and proud on Instagram:
However, she doesn't keep it there anymore. Instead, it hangs outside the rooms of her four-year-old son Otis and her two-year-old daughter, Daisy.
"Do they say, ‘Who is that lady?’" DeGeneres asked.
"Yeah, they say, ‘Oh, that’s our real mother,'" Wilde replied. "And I say, 'Yes.'"
If your choice of mother is between Olivia Wilde and Ellen DeGeneres, then you really can't go wrong. Watch the interview below!
