This Is Us' second season may have ended last night, but heartbroken fans have something else to look forward to. Dan Fogelman, the creator of the NBC show, now has a movie on the way, and it's got everything you need to fill the This Is Us-shaped hole in your life, complete with a multi-generational love story and Oscar Isaac.
Life Itself tells the story of a couple, played by Isaac and Olivia Wilde, and how their journey spans all the way to Spain, overlapping with couples across generations. And, like any good Fogelman story, it hinges on one tragic moment that, right now, is a mystery.
"Strange to think about how a completely random moment would shape my entire life," Isaac says in the trailer below.
"In any moment, life will surprise you," Wilde echoes.
However, it's clear there's heartbreak ahead. Annette Bening, who plays Dr. Kate Morris, asks Isaac about "that day," and he looks to her with tears in his eyes. The film also stars Thoroughbred's Olivia Cooke, Samuel L. Jackson, Mandy Patinkin, and Antonio Banderas, but their roles are still unknown.
The trailer also includes some other standout mystery moments, like a young girl sitting in a car as shattered glass flies across the screen in slow-motion, Cooke punching another girl at a party, and a lot of running in various cityscapes.
Unfortunately, there's still a bit of a wait until we get the answers (in true Fogelman fashion). Life Itself doesn't premiere until September 21. On the bright side, however, that means we can spend the summer dedicating ourselves to This Is Us theories — since they're basically the same stories anyways.
Watch the trailer below!
