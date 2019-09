We learned of Nicky's existence in the season 2 episode "Brothers." Before we saw the sweet, glasses-wearing Nicky in the backseat of the car with young Jack, he was never discussed. We saw him again later, when Jack revealed a photo of him in Vietnam — next to his brother, Nicky, wearing those same glasses. Nicky is mentioned again in "The Car," when he reminds his sons that one day, he'll be gone — and all they'll have is one another. It's here, in the episode after the one in which we learned how Jack himself died, that Jack says Nicky never made it out of Vietnam.