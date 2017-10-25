When they make it to the gala, Kevin is so good with Déjà and we see Randall get a little bit jealous of that. When Déjà and Randall have a little bit of a falling out (), Randall tells his brother that he’s feeling envious of how easily he makes her feel comfortable. Their relationship has a change for the better though towards the end. Randall waits for Déjà in the women’s room (where she’s been avoiding him) and she starts to open up to her new foster dad. She starts to tell him about how her second to last home was the worst, and that everyone was always in trouble there. Her foster mom’s boyfriend used to “use the magazines on them because they didn’t bruise much”, and that’s why she doesn’t like being grabbed, especially by Randall. They leave the gala and have a real father and daughter feels moment in the car on the way home. It’s nice to see Déjà opening up to the Pearson's, which much be so hard for her.