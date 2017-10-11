Randall is coming to terms with just how challenging being a foster parent is. He says how even when people say something will be really hard (school, marathons, etc.) it never really was for him, but this might be what actually is too much for him. Meanwhile, we see Deja wake up her new foster sisters. She asks the nicest and most valid questions — Who makes the rules here? (Mom), What happens if you break them? (You have to talk about it, you lose your iPad privileges), You have your own iPads? (This house is crazy). We then see a flashback of sweet little Annie (Faithe Herman) convincing William (Ron Cephas Jones) to stay on his first night. William also says “This house is crazy”, Deja ends up sleeping in the girls room, and I’m definitely convinced that things are going to be totally fine for the growing Pearsons.