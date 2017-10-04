Back on set, the fam is hanging out, and Randall is cracking me up with his Manny impression. Kevin is handed some last-minute revisions that we can only assume are terrible for him. It all kicks off during the big event though — Randall walks out while being pressured to fill out the foster forms, telling Beth that he’s worried that it might be too much for them; Kate gets a call from a band, and has to leave to head to a show (go girl!).