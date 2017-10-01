Jack Was Killed By A Washing Machine On This Is Us & No One Can Tell Me Differently

"At the end of Season 1, Episode 7 "The Best Washing Machine in the World," Kevin - who had just moved to the basement because he didn't want to share a room with Randall anymore - yells for Rebecca, screaming that the washing machine is possessed (signaling that it is not working properly). This scene takes place the night of the football game where Randall and Kevin get into a fight, which is also the day Rebecca first met up with the band. This means the washing machine was malfunctioning around the relevant time frame. It is reasonable to assume that fixing it was not Rebecca's priority given that she was reigniting her music career, and Jack began drinking again at this time. It is also reasonable to assume the family's focus was not on the washing machine once Jack returned home to work on recovery."