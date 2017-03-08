Cut to the night of the Kevin’s show opening. As it goes in TV world, the culmination of Kevin’s journey coincides with the climax of Randall’s unraveling. Right before the show starts, a nervous Kevin calls Randall and asks him for a pick-me-up. But Randall doesn’t quite sound like himself on the phone. Gone is his self-assured tone; in its place is a quivering guy having a seemingly out-of-body experience. Randall tells him he can’t make the show, and we imagine him spiraling into darkness, all alone.