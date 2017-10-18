Back in the past, Rebecca’s mom is now referring to the kids as “the twins and Randall,” and Rebecca finally breaks. She’s angry with her mom about how she’s “most certainly going to give Kate a complex about food, and Kevin is going to think that his only value in life comes from how he looks”. Mostly, though, she’s angry about how her mother treats Randall. She’s always wondered if her mother didn’t bond with him because he’s adopted, but now she’s made it “alarmingly clear that it’s because he’s Black.” Rebecca pulls up a handful of examples of her mom’s racism throughout the years. Then, right as she kicks her mom out and tells her flat out that she’s a racist, Randall walks in showing off his first signs of the chickenpox. Rebecca tearfully takes her sick son upstairs to take care of him. Afterward, Jack and Rebecca have a tough conversation with Randall about race, explaining that racism doesn’t always happen in people saying outwardly mean things.