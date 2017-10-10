This Is Us has the amazing ability to make the best out of any situation. The show taps into the humanity of its characters and makes meaningful, productive moments out of their crises. For example, after everyone has gone to bed, Deja enters the room where Annie and Tess are sleeping and gets the lay of the land in the Pearson household. She’s impressed that each of the girls has their own iPad, and they in turn offer her the chair in the room to sleep in if she’s scared. The next morning, Deja apologizes to Beth and insists that the cigarettes weren’t hers. They were her mother’s, who Deja assumes will be coming back to get her at any moment. Randall shares his own adopted status with the teen and bridges a gap between the two of them. It’s a classic, full-circle This Is Us moment. And even though Deja breaks a picture of Randall’s family, viewers end the episode with the feeling that everything will be ok.