Fall TV season is approaching, which means we'll finally get at least some of the answers to all of those season finale cliffhangers.
Michael Ausiello, TVLine's founder and editor in chief, is spilling some juicy gossip about our favorite returning shows, and there's a lot to unpack. (For one thing, OPA is apparently going to be named QPA in Scandal's final season!)
Naturally, fans want to know what the TV journalist has heard about This Is Us, and Ausiello has the scoop on the NBC drama.
Apparently, This Is Us will show a young Jack Pearson in the next season. And we don't mean young Jack Pearson as in the 28-year-old version of Jack, played by Ventimiglia without so much as a temporary dye job to cover his graying hair. No, it sounds like this time, NBC is casting a young actor to play Jack during his childhood. If that's the case, we'll get to see more of Jack's interactions with his parents. We already know from the first season that Jack didn't always get along with his father, so it will be interesting to see more of that dynamic through flashbacks.
NBC also revealed a three-minute trailer for This Is Us season 2 on Wednesday. The clip shows a present-day Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) discussing the circumstances of Randall's adoption. Rebecca reveals that it was Jack who wanted to adopt Randall from the beginning, while she was more skeptical about bringing another child into the family.
It's finally here! Get an exclusive look at Season 2 of #ThisIsUs. Don't miss the season premiere Tuesday, September 26 at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/cIrG8cM6zd— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) August 23, 2017
Fans of Rebecca and Jack's relationship will also like the new trailer. Rebecca praises her late husband, saying that all marriages take work, but Jack was still "close" to being perfect. It's safe to say you should have the tissues ready for when the show returns next month.
