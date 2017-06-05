Story from Pop Culture

What The Heck Is Going On With Olivia Wilde In Broadway's 1984?

Marquita Harris
Photo: Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic
Olivia Wilde’s foray into the world of Broadway has been quite a ride. In April, Variety announced that the 33-year-old actress would make her Broadway debut in the stage production of George Orwell’s 1984.
It’s an exciting move for any actor intent on expanding their professional repertoire. And it doesn't seem like there have been many dull moments. Just last week, four people passed out at the show.
“Thank you! Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway…” Wilde tweeted.
Over the weekend, Wilde tweeted that she too not only suffered an injury, but inflicted a bit of pain on her co-star. “Busted my lip open on stage last night. Broke Tom's [Sturridge] nose a few nights before. This play is NUTS,” she wrote.
Is breaking a co-star’s nose or busting your own lip the new “break a leg”? Possibly. Ahead of the play’s official opening night on June 22, preview audiences have already had the opportunity to see Wilde take the stage. So far the Vinyl actress has received favorable reviews. Well, at least on Twitter.
Writer Jill Schiefelbein was impressed. “Congrats @oliviawilde on your Broadway debut. #revisedtruth 1984 previews: Intense. Emotional. Terrifying. Captivating. Bravo/a!” she tweeted.
“Had a 2nd row seat today to preview of George Orwell's 1984, a new B'way play w/ Olivia Wilde & Tom Sturridge. Quite jarring & relevant,” tweeted another user.
In the dystopian tale, Wilde takes on the role of Julia, the dark-haired paramour of 1984’s protagonist, Winston Smith (played by Sturridge). Notable casting aside, it’s no surprise that audiences would find the classic story more relevant than ever. One of Orwell’s most famous works, 1984 — with it’s totalitarianism and eerie, Big Brother premise — has seen a renaissance in popularity this year with Trump in office.
