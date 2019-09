In the dystopian tale, Wilde takes on the role of Julia, the dark-haired paramour of 1984’s protagonist, Winston Smith (played by Sturridge). Notable casting aside, it’s no surprise that audiences would find the classic story more relevant than ever. One of Orwell’s most famous works, 1984 — with it’s totalitarianism and eerie, Big Brother premise — has seen a renaissance in popularity this year with Trump in office.