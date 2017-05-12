Olivia Wilde Just Made A Major Transformation For A New Role

Olivia Wilde has been cooking up a lot in the last year. Aside from her new daughter Daisy Josephine, who was born in October, the actress has been involved with more than a few exciting projects. For starters, her upcoming movie A Vigilante, a tale of domestic violence and its consequences, just wrapped shooting in March. The 33-year-old is also slated to appear in 1984 on Broadway this May.
It looks like Wilde is officially gearing up for her Broadway turn. She recently shared a selfie with a brand-new brunette 'do with the caption: "Dark times call for dark hair." Previously, Wilde sported a blonde bob. To clarify her new look is for the upcoming production, she added the hashtag "#1984play."
In case you hadn't heard, 1984 is...dark. Based on the George Orwell novel of the same name, the play details a dystopian future in which an unseen tyrant named Big Brother rules over all. In the play, Wilde will play Julia, the paramour of the protagonist Winston Smith. The play comes to Broadway by way of the United Kingdom, where the staged version of Orwell's popular book enjoyed critical acclaim. (A production on London's West End in 2014 received glowing reviews.) The Broadway cast also includes Tom Sturridge as Winston and Reed Birney as the spy O'Brien.
Like many dystopian narratives — Handmaid's Tale, we're looking at you — 1984 has gained new relevance following the 2016 election. Sales of Orwell's original book soared after Kellyanne Conway invoked the term "alternative facts" to describe a flat-out lie. Dark times call for dark literature. And, at least for Wilde and her character, dark literature calls for darker hair.
Previews for 1984 begin May 18 — the theater where it's opening is already decked out in red dystopian regalia. The website for show, as Wilde advertises on her Instagram, is revisedtruth.com. The subscription list instructions read: "You are required to submit your e-mail to the records department here."
Dark times also call for more sinister websites, it seems.
