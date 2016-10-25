Got milk? Olivia Wilde does, and the actress has no qualms about sharing it with social media.
Wilde made a powerful statement with her latest selfie, which shows her breast-feeding newborn daughter Daisy Josephine. The baby girl, Wilde's second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, was born on October 11.
The proud mama's T-shirt says it all: "Never underestimate the power of a woman." We wouldn't dream of it. We can't, however, speak for those mommy-shamers who would rather Wilde feed her child in a grimy bathroom stall at Wendy's.
Wilde made a powerful statement with her latest selfie, which shows her breast-feeding newborn daughter Daisy Josephine. The baby girl, Wilde's second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, was born on October 11.
The proud mama's T-shirt says it all: "Never underestimate the power of a woman." We wouldn't dream of it. We can't, however, speak for those mommy-shamers who would rather Wilde feed her child in a grimy bathroom stall at Wendy's.
That said, Wilde and her "drinking buddy" are getting a lot of support in the comments section. Even Alicia Silverstone, earthy mama extraordinaire, has chimed in.
"Perfection," the Clueless star commented on the pic.
Co-signed. Deal with it, folks.
"Perfection," the Clueless star commented on the pic.
Co-signed. Deal with it, folks.
Advertisement