A Nap Bar Just Opened In Spain, So BRB

Cities are exhausting. Napping is good for you. Those are the two principles the new "nap bar" Siesta & Go in Madrid seems to operate on. Following in the footsteps of similar establishments in London, Brussels, Tokyo, and other cities, this will be the first one in Spain.
The siesta is considered one of the "small pleasures of life" in Spain, according to Siesta & Go's website, and disco naps have various known health benefits.
Siesta & Go, reports Lonely Planet, offers both private and shared rooms for napping. You can either pre-book or just walk in and see if any of the 19 available beds are available.
If you just need a little solo time to study or catch up on emails, you can also rent a work space. Another option is to lounge in one of Siesta & Go's armchairs, where you can read a book in peace — which is priceless, if you ask us. The center offers coffee, newspapers, slippers, and nightshirts. (And if you're worried about the hygiene aspect, it gets professionally cleaned, and bedding and clothing are single-use.)
You can pay by the minute or the hour; an hour in a private room is €12-14 (about $14-16). There are also a few bonuses and promotions of which to take advantage. Check the website and Facebook page for more information. Next time we're in Madrid, we'll definitely be stopping by between shopping and tapas.
