Olivia Cooke & Anya Taylor-Joy Know You Love/Hate Your Best Friend

ATJ: "This is a really silly metaphor, but I do think about it all the time. If you hold a bouncy plastic ball underneath the water and you keep it down under the surface at some point, it’s going to erupt, and shoot out of the water rather than slightly bobbing along. The fact that women, from the second we’re born, are taught, ‘Close your mouth, nod along, close your legs,’ is a really horrible way to go around. And once you start questioning that, you start noticing, ‘Wait, I’m actually an individual that has my own power.’ It manifests in a terrifying way. Hopefully, with this movement going on, not just in Hollywood but in the world right now, we can hold our own power without murdering a whole bunch of people. I think it feels good to own yourself, and not allow yourself to be censored anymore in a way that men have been lucky to have done for a while.”