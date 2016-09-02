"Instead of thinking ‘Oh what do I need to do to make her less human?’ or ‘What do I need to do to make her more A.I.?’ I guess, I just thought 'Who is Morgan? What is she like?' And at the core she’s a five-year-old who knows so much — but doesn’t actually know anything from experience. She’s just super intelligent, super strong — but she’s a child and I thought about what it must be like to have so much knowledge and yet not know anything at all, and be experiencing everything for the first time.""I’m actually working with Charlie Heaton [Jonathan Byers on Stranger Things] right now on a film in Spain and I absolutely adore him; he’s one of my closest friends and I think he’ll really enjoy that [comparison]. I love Stranger Things — I think it’s so so great and yeah, I am totally happy with that comparison. I think Eleven is awesome.""Trust me, I’ve seen it — it will surprise you. I’m not very good at scary movies and that film is surprisingly funny. You should really check it out, even just for James McAvoy alone. He kills it."