Oscar Isaac May Get This Dream Role — But There's A Catch

Oscar Isaac is in negotiations to be the voice of Gomez Addams in MGM’s animated movie The Addams Family, reports Tracking Board. That's great news, but fans have one problem: They won't see his face.
The actor has become a household name after his role as Resistance commander Poe Dameron in two of the recent Star Wars films. Fans can't get enough of him. In fact, they have championed the idea of Isaac playing the patriarch of the Addams family for a while now. One quick search of "Oscar Isaac Gomez" online, and you will find countless tweets and fan art recommending him for the role.
It all started with a viral tweet suggesting that Isaac play the role of Gomez Addams, with Eva Green in the role of Morticia. Fans even went so far as to create a trailer for a fictional Netflix series about the Addams crew.
Now their dream is even closer to coming true — but there's a catch. While fans are overjoyed to hear that they will get to enjoy watching another movie with Isaac, they have mixed feelings because they will only be able to hear him, and not see him.
"I cannot believe they are casting Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams but are making it animated and not showing his digusting beautiful face?" reads one Twitter gripe. Other Isaac enthusiasts have voiced similar complaints.
WHAT...... I CANNOT BELIEVE THEY ARE CASTING OSCAR ISAAC AS GOMEZ ADDAMS BUT ARE MAKING IT ANIMATED AND NOT SHOWING HIS DISGUSTING BEAUTIFUL FACE?????— Natalie (@wednesdaydreams) December 16, 2017
Instead of Oscar Isaac just voicing Gomez in the new Addams Family, can we have some sort of reverse Roger Rabbit situation where he's live action?— Annie Wu (@AnnieW) December 17, 2017
So apparently Oscar Isaac is in talks to voice Gomez Addams in an animated Addams family film, but I am here to propose a film where OSCAR ISAAC PLAYS LIVE ACTION GOMEZ ADDAMS AND SINGS— Frankincense and MYRanda (@yippityyoooo) December 16, 2017
So oscar Isaac is going to be vocing Gomez Addams in an animated version of the Addams Family ... WHAT A WASTE OF FACE THOUGH— Chloe the Snow Fairy (@chloemariasnow) December 16, 2017
The Addams Family reboot is slated to be directed by Sausage Party co-director Conrad Vernon, with a script written by Pamela Pettle, who was the screenwriter for Corpse Bride and Monster House. No other casting decisions or a release date have been announced.
No doubt Isaac's fans will still go see the movie anyway — even if it is just to hear his voice.
