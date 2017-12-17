Story from Movies

Oscar Isaac May Get This Dream Role — But There's A Catch

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage.
Oscar Isaac is in negotiations to be the voice of Gomez Addams in MGM’s animated movie The Addams Family, reports Tracking Board. That's great news, but fans have one problem: They won't see his face.
The actor has become a household name after his role as Resistance commander Poe Dameron in two of the recent Star Wars films. Fans can't get enough of him. In fact, they have championed the idea of Isaac playing the patriarch of the Addams family for a while now. One quick search of "Oscar Isaac Gomez" online, and you will find countless tweets and fan art recommending him for the role.
Advertisement
It all started with a viral tweet suggesting that Isaac play the role of Gomez Addams, with Eva Green in the role of Morticia. Fans even went so far as to create a trailer for a fictional Netflix series about the Addams crew.
Now their dream is even closer to coming true — but there's a catch. While fans are overjoyed to hear that they will get to enjoy watching another movie with Isaac, they have mixed feelings because they will only be able to hear him, and not see him.
"I cannot believe they are casting Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams but are making it animated and not showing his digusting beautiful face?" reads one Twitter gripe. Other Isaac enthusiasts have voiced similar complaints.
The Addams Family reboot is slated to be directed by Sausage Party co-director Conrad Vernon, with a script written by Pamela Pettle, who was the screenwriter for Corpse Bride and Monster House. No other casting decisions or a release date have been announced.
No doubt Isaac's fans will still go see the movie anyway — even if it is just to hear his voice.
Read These Stories Next:
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
The Best British Shows You Should Be Watching
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
Advertisement

More from Movies

R29 Original Series