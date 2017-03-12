“Jason was at a Clippers game recently and had Otis there and Beyoncé walked in and was sitting very far away... and Jason said, 'Otis, do you see who that is?' and he sat up and he was like, Beyoncé. Beyoncé,'" Wilde said on Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. "And he stood on Jason's knees and just started going, 'Beyoncé!' And all these people were like, what is this two-year-old doing?”