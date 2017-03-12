Did you hear? Actress, producer, and director Olivia Wilde turned 33 today. To celebrate the occasion, the Vinyl star posted an adorable grinning photo of herself being kissed on the head by a faceless man wearing a black baseball cap.
That man is presumed to be husband Jason Sudeikis. The caption read, “33, you're alright,” and was marked by a smiling emoji and black heart.
Wilde also posted a glitzy photo of popular Manhattan bar Baby Grand. The cozy Little Italy institution is known for its strong cocktails and warm, welcoming atmosphere. All of which is necessary since it doubles as a hot karaoke spot. She captioned the photo with a red heart and a talking head emoji. The actress is no stranger to the karaoke scene and considering her love of singing, surely she partook in some major crooning.
In an interview with Today, Wilde discussed directing the video “Dark Necessities” for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. However, when the Vinyl star was asked if she’d ever considered pursuing a music career she laughed, “No, no, no!" She then went on to admit that Otis was the only person who’s heard her singing voice, but was quick to add, “that and like late night karaoke jams.” Bingo.
Did a little "Californication" or "Give It Away" happen last night? Judging from her impromptu-looking Cindy Lou Who ponytail below, anything is possible.
Details regarding her celebration have been scarce but we know this family takes birthdays pretty seriously. She even threw her son Otis a Beyoncé-themed second birthday last year.
“Jason was at a Clippers game recently and had Otis there and Beyoncé walked in and was sitting very far away... and Jason said, 'Otis, do you see who that is?' and he sat up and he was like, Beyoncé. Beyoncé,'" Wilde said on Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. "And he stood on Jason's knees and just started going, 'Beyoncé!' And all these people were like, what is this two-year-old doing?”
Preparing for his birthday, obvi. The party seemed to have worked since this year little Otis got a sweet b'day gift from Beyoncé: a signed photo. Here's to hoping Wilde channeled Queen Bey on her birthday, too, with a medley of Lemonade tracks.
