Olivia Wilde Wore A Pearl Necklace From Harry Styles’ “Golden” Video

Over the weekend, Olivia Wilde was seen leaving the Los Angeles home she previously shared with actor and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. Alongside a pink crewneck from THC-infused beverage brand Cann, black skinny jeans, and a wide-brimmed hat, Wilde wore a pearl necklace from Éliou. Not only is the Miami-based jewelry brand beloved for its handmade designs, this exact necklace was featured in Harry Styles' “Golden” music video in November, thus adding fuel to the rumors that the Don’t Worry Darling co-stars are dating.
According to British Vogue, the $85 Senna necklace was designed mid-lockdown by co-founders Cristy Mantilla and Duda Teixeira. “We knew we wanted to design something happy — an uplifting piece that still felt casual and had a sense of nostalgia for better times,” the duo told the publication. It features small, freshwater pearls that are interspaced with blue and yellow Millefiori beads. In the “Golden” video, Styles showcases the necklace while running through the Italian countryside, wearing a mint-colored blazer, plaid trousers, and a single lace glove.
The Senna is just one of many Éliou pieces that Styles has worn this year. In September, the musician-actor was photographed at an airport in Naples, Italy, wearing the brand’s Thaia necklace, as well as a blue necklace that was custom-made by Mantilla and Teixeira for Styles’ stylist Harry Lambert. Shortly after the photos of Styles went viral, the duo added the latter necklace to the brand’s roster, calling it the Harry necklace. On Friday, the singer was spotted once again in Éliou, this time wearing gray sweatpants from the brand while out and about in Santa Barbara with Wilde.
“Both her and Harry [Styles] wearing our pieces were serendipitous moments that we did not expect or plan for," Mantilla tells Refinery29. "It's wildly flattering to see they're both just genuine fans of the brand.” The brand didn’t share whether or not Wilde (or her stylist) actually bought the necklace, which would help inquiring minds determine if she had borrowed it from Styles or was simply wearing a necklace that she herself owns.
