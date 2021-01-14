Olivia Wilde Wore A Pearl Necklace From Harry Styles’ “Golden” Video

“Both her and Harry [Styles] wearing our pieces were serendipitous moments that we did not expect or plan for," Mantilla tells Refinery29. "It's wildly flattering to see they're both just genuine fans of the brand.” The brand didn’t share whether or not Wilde (or her stylist) actually bought the necklace, which would help inquiring minds determine if she had borrowed it from Styles or was simply wearing a necklace that she herself owns.