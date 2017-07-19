Jennifer Lawrence is at it again — but we don't blame her. The star attended a Broadway performance of 1984 starring Olivia Wilde and, according Page Six, had to leave her seat in the middle of the show to throw up.
This isn't the first crazy story we've heard about the audience for this play. The show, which is a modern adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian novel of the same name, has sent a number of people out in worse shape than they came in. Four audience members once fainted, and even the cast, including Wilde herself, has suffered some shocking injuries due to the performance.
"Busted my lip open on stage last night," Wilde tweeted back in June. "Broke Tom's nose a few nights before. This play is NUTS."
However, according to a friend of the actress, Lawrence's sudden illness was less to do with the play and more to do with a stomach bug.
"She caught the stomach flu from her nephews," the friend explained. Still, this play sounds like something you need to attend in full health, so we're sure the torture scenes and sudden noises didn't help an already sensitive stomach.
To be fair, Wilde did send out a warning after the first four people passed out.
"Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience," she tweeted. "Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway. Hope all are ok!"
Wilde herself is going all out for the production, including making a major hair transformation in order to better fit the part.
"Dark times call for dark hair," she captioned the photo, which revealed her startlingly shorter locks.
Let's hope Lawrence still enjoyed what appears to be a truly incredible production. If anything, the vomiting just made it all the more real.
