These Celebrity-Approved Skin-Care Products Are 25% Off

We don't trust an A-lister who "swears by" a different moisturizer every week. In a world full of #ads and #sponsored content, they're probably getting paid the equivalent of your monthly rent just for dropping the brand name in an Instagram post. No, we see right through that BS. What gets us Googling and filling our shopping carts is Jourdan Dunn's casual mention of a #notsponsored vitamin C serum that we've also heard our aunt, cousin, and chic best friend rave about. Those are the endorsements we can get behind.
But sometimes the skin-care products that the glowiest A-listers actually use are pricey — think anything with a Dr. Dennis Gross or Sunday Riley label. Luckily, starting August 10, Dermstore, an online beauty boutique known for stocking our favorite luxe brands, is throwing a massive anniversary sale, offering up to 25 percent off pretty much everything.
To get in on the savings, just go to the Dermstore site, make your picks, and enter the code "BIRTHDAY" at checkout. Act fast because the anniversary savings are only good through next week. On August 19, every serum, eye cream, and moisturizer bounces back to full price.
Unsure of where to splurge? Start with these tried-and-true products that Hollywood models and actresses use on the regular. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's streak-less faux tanner to the sheet mask Priyanka Chopra put on before the Royal Wedding, you can shop it all with gusto and very little guilt.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.