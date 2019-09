These Celebrity-Approved Skin-Care Products Are 25% Off

We don't trust an A-lister who "swears by" a different moisturizer every week. In a world full of #ads and #sponsored content, they're probably getting paid the equivalent of your monthly rent just for dropping the brand name in an Instagram post. No, we see right through that BS. What gets us Googling and filling our shopping carts is Jourdan Dunn's casual mention of a #notsponsored vitamin C serum that we've also heard our aunt, cousin, and chic best friend rave about. Those are the endorsements we can get behind.