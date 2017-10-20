Do you suffer from chronic hair fatigue? Find yourself staring at your dead ends and grown-out roots while simultaneously scrolling through Pinterest searching for anything and everything to spark inspiration? Well, we have the antidote: Olivia Wilde's babylights.
The actress has had platinum blond ends with deliberately dark roots ever since February. Then, a few months later, Wilde said goodbye to the bleached look and hello to something darker for her Broadway role in 1984. Now, to commemorate the end of her journey with George Orwell and his dystopian story, she is ready to go back to the bright side with the kind of sun-kissed baby highlights that could convince pretty much anyone to book a salon appointment.
Besides some rare red-carpet selfies, Wilde's Instagram feed resembles that of the average woman and mother of three, who is deeply in love with her husband and likes to share candid photos documenting her daily life. It's chill and low-key in the way you don't usually see from most celebrities. But besides the sweet and sentimental posts, her entire grid is also loaded with the ultimate hair inspiration.
There's no doubt that the actress is a beauty chameleon. And when it comes to her hair evolution, it's all laid out for you, in perfect succession, on her feed. From long and stained by the California sun to short enough to graze her chin, Wilde is afraid to switch it up. While the subtle addition of the cool hue isn't as drastic as her past transformations, this is one look we predict will sweep L.A. before November hits.
