Olivia Wilde Just Debuted Her Most Extreme Hair Change Yet

Olivia Wilde has quintessential hot-girl hair. You know the type: thick and shiny, with an effortless, undone wave and dimensional color. The actress’s new look, however, is very, very different — and it might just be her edgiest yet.
Wilde showed off her latest 'do in a selfie posted to Instagram last night. “Oh what’s up, BLONDE LIFE,” she captioned the photo. But the change-up is no joke — her hair is straight-up platinum, with a few inches of dark roots peeking through at the top. She also chopped off an inch or three, which is par for the course when you’re lightening up so dramatically.
Call it coincidence, but Wilde also revealed that she’d accidentally transformed into a carbon copy of her friend Kate Mara. “When you roll up to the party with your new look and it turns out you just single white femaled your friend you haven’t seen in a year,” she wrote next to a snap of the two sporting uncannily similar color. They both look great — but let's hope the Single White Female comparisons end there.
Advertisement