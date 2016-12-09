There was a moment this summer when it seemed like Ryan Reynolds was one of us. In a picture from Fourth of July festivities with Taylor Swift, Tom Hiddleston, and two of Swift's friends, the actor looked melancholy — as if he were questioning his entire existence (and perhaps this whole "squad" thing, too). Turns out, that's not the case. Reynolds told Entertainment Weekly that the picture was just a result of slack jaw mistaken for sadness. (Classic.)
"That’s a problem I’ve had all my life — If I’m not aware a photo is being taken, my natural resting face is one of a man dying," the father of two said. He wasn't aware that his countenance was being photographed.
"I had no idea somebody was taking a photo. Therefore I was resting comfortably in my persona of a man whose soul is visibly exiting this Earth," he explained.
Oh, Mr. Reynolds, you've just experienced the male version of "resting bitch face." You looked disgruntled for a moment, and the world went: "Ryan, why aren't you smiling?"
Of course, when Reynolds doesn't smile, it doesn't mean he's a bitch. It means he's sarcastic, or melancholy, or contemplative, or thinking about man stuff, like chargrilled oysters and golf. Nevertheless, it's oddly satisfying to see Reynolds confronted with the gendered double standard. Resting sad face, meet resting bitch face. (Observe RSF on Reynolds, below.)
