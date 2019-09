Stop Telling Lily-Rose Depp To Smile

If Lily-Rose Depp chooses to embrace her resting bitch face , who are we to stop her?The 16-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp was among those hitting the Met Gala red carpet . She later shared photos of her Chanel gown and smoldering makeup, but it didn't go unnoticed that some followers could only comment on her lack of a smile. Haven't they heard of smizing? Can she live?"So pretty but looks always sad," said one fan regarding this photo "She always looks so disappointed," commented another follower.The model/actress couldn't resist responding. This is for every woman who's ever been told to smile, or has been asked why she's in such a bad mood. RBF-ers, unite.