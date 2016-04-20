Although Lily-Rose Depp is only 16, when it comes to choosing a career path, she's already way ahead of the game.
The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis already has a Chanel contract and a Cannes-selected film under her belt — and, as of next month, she's gracing the cover of Vanity Fair France. Not too shabby for someone who is just barely old enough to drive in America.
In her interview, Depp talks about how she caught the performance bug early on in life and how she manages to keep the pressures of fame at bay. "For me, it’s simple," she told the outlet. "I like to act. It frees me. I want to make it my career."
But she also said that she wouldn't bow to the pressures of being constantly photographed and in the public eye. "I wonder who finds this interesting — the same photos of me wearing the same clothes, the same pose. It’s ridiculous," she commented in French to the outlet while scrolling through paparazzi shots of herself on her phone. "I’ve decided not to care. I’m not going to stay shut in a cage. It’s out of the question for them to poison my life."
The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis already has a Chanel contract and a Cannes-selected film under her belt — and, as of next month, she's gracing the cover of Vanity Fair France. Not too shabby for someone who is just barely old enough to drive in America.
In her interview, Depp talks about how she caught the performance bug early on in life and how she manages to keep the pressures of fame at bay. "For me, it’s simple," she told the outlet. "I like to act. It frees me. I want to make it my career."
But she also said that she wouldn't bow to the pressures of being constantly photographed and in the public eye. "I wonder who finds this interesting — the same photos of me wearing the same clothes, the same pose. It’s ridiculous," she commented in French to the outlet while scrolling through paparazzi shots of herself on her phone. "I’ve decided not to care. I’m not going to stay shut in a cage. It’s out of the question for them to poison my life."
Advertisement