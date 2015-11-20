Fathers and daughters usually veer apart during the latter's teen years, but Johnny Depp and his little girl are closer than ever. The actor explained their bond in a new interview with the Daily Mail.
His 16-year-old daughter (with ex Vanessa Paradis), Lily-Rose Depp, took social media by storm in August when she let the world know she doesn't identify as heterosexual but rather falls on a sexuality spectrum. But her pops wasn't shocked one bit. "She’s got thousands of followers on social media, and they were all taken completely by surprise," Depp told the Daily Mail. "But not me. I already knew because she tells me everything — she’s not afraid to say anything to me. We’re super-tight and I’m very proud of our relationship." Aw! We think it's wonderful that Lily-Rose feels so comfortable sharing her life with her dad; total transparency can be rare at that age.
Depp thinks the world of his daughter, who has his unwavering support in all of her latest career endeavors, including acting and modeling for the likes of Karl Lagerfeld. "Lily’s really together — she’s a sharp kid and one of the smartest human beings I have ever met," the proud dad shared. "And, whatever she is doing, if she needs any advice, I’m there for her. Kids are going to make their own decisions, but I guess that the only thing you can do as a parent is to offer support. And I do."
That's a very healthy attitude for any dad, especially when your daughter is growing up so fast. That doesn't mean Depp doesn't worry about Lily-Rose, though. "No matter how grown up she gets, I’ll never stop worrying about her. It’s a father-daughter thing." The actor, now married to Amber Heard, added that his daughter has "got a sensible head on her shoulders, and I trust her to lead a sensible, responsible life, but I can’t ever see the day coming when I just switch off to let her make her own way in the world."
