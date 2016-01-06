The year may be only a few days old, but we already can tell who's going to be one of 2016's breakout stars. Yes, Lily-Rose Depp is already dominating the year. Her first magazine cover was released earlier this week, and now we're getting a peek at one of the films she has coming up.
Depp posted a photo to Instagram that shows what she'll look like alongside Natalie Portman in the upcoming film Planetarium. In the period piece from French director Rebecca Zlotowski, the two play sisters thought to have supernatural skills allowing them to interact with ghosts. Depp and Portman as mediums in the 1930s? Sounds like a dream.
There's also spectacularly spooky pedigree behind the scenes. Zlotowski's co-writer, Robin Campillo, wrote the movie that is the basis for the wonderful French zombie TV series The Returned. (We're fans.)
The photo is evidence Depp and Portman are completely believable as sisters, down to their similar brows. It also makes sense that both would be starring in a film from a French team. Paris is Portman's adopted home, and Depp's mother is French singer Vanessa Paradis.
While it's not clear exactly when we'll see the movie, Indiewire's The Playlist is predicting that it will head to Cannes in May. Depp's movie Yoga Hosers is set to premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival.
Depp posted a photo to Instagram that shows what she'll look like alongside Natalie Portman in the upcoming film Planetarium. In the period piece from French director Rebecca Zlotowski, the two play sisters thought to have supernatural skills allowing them to interact with ghosts. Depp and Portman as mediums in the 1930s? Sounds like a dream.
There's also spectacularly spooky pedigree behind the scenes. Zlotowski's co-writer, Robin Campillo, wrote the movie that is the basis for the wonderful French zombie TV series The Returned. (We're fans.)
The photo is evidence Depp and Portman are completely believable as sisters, down to their similar brows. It also makes sense that both would be starring in a film from a French team. Paris is Portman's adopted home, and Depp's mother is French singer Vanessa Paradis.
While it's not clear exactly when we'll see the movie, Indiewire's The Playlist is predicting that it will head to Cannes in May. Depp's movie Yoga Hosers is set to premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival.
Advertisement