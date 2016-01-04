Lily-Rose Depp's First Magazine Cover Is Here

File this under “things we’re surprised didn’t happen sooner” — Lily-Rose Depp has scored her inaugural glossy cover, and it’s probably not going to be her last cover cameo of 2016. A very brightly made-up Depp is on the next issue of Love, the British fashion title helmed by super-stylist — and longtime Marc Jacobs collaborator and pal — Katie Grand. (If you’re not familiar with the biannual mag in print, perhaps you’ve seen its cheeky advent calendar videos.)
Depp is in fine company in terms of having an early-career turn in Love: Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne both covered the Condé Nast-owned glossy before appearing on more mass fashion titles. Last year, Delevingne even guest-edited Love's spring/summer issue. Depp was shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre for the magazine.
The beautiful progeny of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis is angling to have an acting career, and she’s got some pretty solid genes (and a buzzy upcoming silver-screen role) backing up those ambitions. Although the 16-year-old isn’t focused on making it big in the modeling world, Depp was part of Chanel’s casino-themed Couture show in July and nabbed a Chanel eyewear campaign two months later. She’s had fashion spreads already — in Vogue Paris' 95th anniversary issue in September, as well as a shoot for Oyster back in April — but this is her first-ever cover coup.
Oh, and Depp is also killing it on Instagram (where she opened up about her sexual identity back in August), with 1.2 million followers and counting. Depp revealed an ad for the cover last night on the social network, drawing comparisons to Leighton Meister and lots of excited, “OMG”-filled expressions in the comments.
“Acting is more emotional,” Depp told Love of the difference between acting and modeling. As for her career ambitions: “I don't have any plans in particular, I just know this is what I want to do and I want to work hard at it, and hopefully keep finding roles as beautiful as the ones I've already been lucky enough to come across,” she said. A Love spokesperson couldn’t share any further details about Depp’s first-ever fashion cover (and the spread inside the issue), but stay tuned — and check out the issue when it hits newsstands on February 8.
