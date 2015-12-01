Kendall Jenner donning a shark costume? Stranger things have happened.
That said, we're not totally sure where Love magazine is going with this video. The clip features the rising model skulking around a backyard in a hammerhead costume while the Jaws theme plays in the background.
Things only get weirder from there. For her next trick, Kendall creeps up on herself in the shower in what appears to be a Psycho mashup moment. Why? Who knows. (Technically, it seems to be a teaser for the upcoming release of Love's online Advent calendar.)
However nonsensical, Kendall's little on-camera performance is pretty cute. See the whole thing for yourself in the video below.
OPENER IMAGE: Richard Dobson / Newspix/REX Shutterstock.
