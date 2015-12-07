Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall get a lot of attention for their glam-girl looks. But this time around, it's Kris who is in the spotlight — as if there's ever been any question where the family's good looks come from.
Along with Kendall, Kris is featured in Love magazine's holiday 2015 advent calendar. In her video, she's chilling in the pool, smiling cheekily at the camera, and looking lovely and relaxed. Check it out below.
(Side note: We've never noticed this before, but Kris Jenner looks a helluva lot like Elizabeth Taylor sometimes. The twinkly eyes? The dark, cropped hair? She's a ringer for the reigning queen of Hollywood glamour.)
Opener image: Steve Eichner/WWD/REX Shutterstock.
