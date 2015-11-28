The most feared fish in the ocean, meet the most in-demand model of the moment.
Kendall Jenner poses as the sexiest hammerhead shark we've ever seen for Love magazine's annual advent calendar. The fashion mag posted these shots of the leggy Victoria's Secret runway alum, decked out in high, high heels and a teeny bikini. Oh yes, she's also wearing a fierce, opaque shark costume complete with a googly-eyed, hammerhead component. Her enviable visage peers through the outfit's not-so-fearsome teeth.
Photographer Doug Inglish, who took the shot of Jenner, also turned his lens to Gigi Hadid's gorgeous sister, Bella, for the calendar. Hadid dazzles in haute bunny ears, a sheer kimono, and little else. Inglish and Love magazine each shares the images on Instagram and Twitter.
It's an advent calendar unlike any we grew up with!
