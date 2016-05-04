Stop Telling Lily-Rose Depp To Smile

If Lily-Rose Depp chooses to embrace her resting bitch face, who are we to stop her?
The 16-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp was among those hitting the Met Gala red carpet. She later shared photos of her Chanel gown and smouldering makeup, but it didn't go unnoticed that some followers could only comment on her lack of a smile. Haven't they heard of smizing? Can she live?
"So pretty but looks always sad," said one fan regarding this photo.
"She always looks so disappointed," commented another follower.
The model/actress couldn't resist responding. This is for every woman who's ever been told to smile, or has been asked why she's in such a bad mood. RBF-ers, unite.
The 16-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp was among those hitting the Met Gala red carpet. She later shared photos of her Chanel gown and smouldering makeup, but it didn't go unnoticed that some followers could only comment on her lack of a smile. Haven't they heard of smizing? Can she live?
"So pretty but looks always sad," said one fan regarding this photo.
"She always looks so disappointed," commented another follower.
The model/actress couldn't resist responding. This is for every woman who's ever been told to smile, or has been asked why she's in such a bad mood. RBF-ers, unite.
Advertisement