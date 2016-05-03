Last night marked an important occasion for the fashion world: The Met Gala. This year's theme? "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" — a.k.a. an excellent excuse for celebs to don fancy cyborg costumes, or at least add a little metallic flair to their couture.
Who wore it best? Well, you're going to have to ask the experts on that one.
But as for who snapped the best Instagram pics of the night, we've got you covered on that front. From Queen Bey to Zayn and Kate Upton to Lena Dunham, there were so many fun snaps that came out of the evening. And the beauty of social media is that — even if you weren't there — you can sort of still be there, while still sporting sweatpants. Check out this smattering of our fave sneak peek pics!
