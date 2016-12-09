Ryan Reynolds Says New Baby Is James' Mini-Me

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively aren't the kind of parents who share sonograms, selfies, and Santa photos all over social media. The couple has two daughters, and we only know one name (James), and have seen only the tiniest bit of baby flesh. Nobody outside of their family and close circle of friends would be able to pick these kids out of a lineup.
As such, we'll have to settle for whatever hints proud papa Reynolds throws our way. Look! Another clue has surfaced.
The actor referenced his little girls during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about being named one of GQ's Men of the Year.
"Well, they look alike," he shared. "You can see that she's [the new baby] sort of a little mini version of our older girl [James]. But, no, it’s great. It's like an actually cohesive, working, functioning family. It’s amazing to see my older daughter taking care of my younger one. The Lion King was right! The circle of life exists.”
So profound. Alas, we're no closer to learning the new arrival's name. Any guesses?
