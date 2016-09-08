These Are The Beauty Apps The Pros REALLY Use

Pick up an iPhone, any iPhone, and it's pretty safe to say you'll find Instagram, Facebook, Seamless, Uber — and maybe even Bumble, VSCO, and Facetune — on the home screen. But there's a whole rabbit hole of cooler, under-the-radar apps to round out your collection, especially in the beauty sphere, and no one knows them better than the hairstylists, makeup artists, and manicurists who use them to make their clients look amazing.



To wit: Makeup artist James Kaliardos, a fixture backstage at Fashion Week, uses real-time makeup try-on apps to test how a goth lip would look on models walking the Rodarte runway. Meanwhile, hairstylist Caile Noble, who works with Gigi Hadid and the Haim sisters, swears by one that lets you test bangs before actually cutting 'em. And hairstylist Jen Atkin? She has a digital Rolodex to keep Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen's appointments straight.



Ahead, we asked them, along with other top pros, to spill about the beauty-related apps they always open. Click through, and start making room for a few more squares on your screen.





