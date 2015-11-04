Now that you've downloaded the curly-haired emojis, you might as well keep your phone on hand, because there's another new tech download for your beauty-loving pleasure: The Honest Beauty app is available today.
Jessica Alba's mobile app for iOS will allow you to shop for the latest skin-care and makeup must-haves from her recently launched Honest Beauty brand. Plus, you can get a free trial to start a custom subscription — and a pretty impressive virtual-makeup experience that will help take your selfies up a notch.
We got to do a test run with the customized looks in the app. Here's some of what you can expect: There's the Glam look, which includes punchy red lips and blue eyeshadow; Fresh, which will give you subdued, natural lips but a hefty dose of mascara; Daring, which is heavy on the eyeliner; and more everyday options. Once you choose your makeup preference, you can watch a DIY-tutorial video in which Alba herself demonstrates how to recreate your favorite look on your own.
In addition to the app, the brand is launching the #LetsBeHonest campaign today, with a mission to celebrate diversity in beauty and inspire women to share how they use makeup to bring out their best selves. Kicking off with a day-in-the-life film featuring Alba, it invites users to capture and share their own looks on social media using the hashtag.
“Women have their own motivations for how they use beauty in their lives, so we can’t wait to see Honest beauties get real with us,” Alba said in a statement. “We offer tips, tricks, and tutorials to show women how to get the look that’s right for them, and #LetsBeHonest brings it all to life. Whether you want an everyday 'almost woke up like this' look or the perfect smoky eye for a girls' night out, this new campaign features my ‘go-to’ looks and encourages women to create their own.”
Check out the video below, and be honest in the comments: Will you partake in the campaign or download the app?
