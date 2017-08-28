If you hate having to admit that your Monday mornings start with a cup of coffee followed by an hour of styling your own "natural" beach waves, then you are not alone. In fact, a new study shows that you're most likely in the majority of women feeling the exact same way. According to Elite Daily, that's why TRESemmé is stepping in to make your life a hell of a lot easier.
A recent poll administered by the brand determined that 70% of millennial women feel like they have to downplay the amount of time spent on their daily beauty routines. To break the stigma, TRESemmé is teaming up with the on-demand beauty service app, Glam App, to give you something to feel good about: a completely free at-home hairstyling session.
That's right, you can get Tresemmé's "Work It Waves" style (which is worth about $50 to $90 on the app regularly, depending on the hairstylist's experience) at no cost to you. So if you thought there was nothing better than having a pro come to your house and blow out your hair while you wear pajamas on your couch, consider this a nice way to be proven wrong. So how can you get in on the deal? All you have to do is download the Glam App, choose the "Work It Waves" hairstyle, and enter the code "TRESWorkIt" any time from now until September 23.
If you ask us, that's a pretty big window of opportunity to get pampered for all the fall weddings, Labor Day festivities, or back-to-school season shenanigans plaguing your calendar.
