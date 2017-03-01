If you've ever bought foundation online, sight unseen, then you know the meaning of disappointment. (Hell, you've probably been let down with a shade choice even if you picked it up at the store.) Guessing the wrong shade for your skin tone is practically a guarantee when you're just going over descriptors like mocha, ivory, and buff.
The truth of the matter is, looking for the perfect shade of foundation can be a daunting — and often overwhelming — task. It's one of those notoriously hard-to-shop-for products, like bras or running shoes, and it often takes a lot of trial and error to land on one that's just right for your complexion.
That's why the new Custom Blend app from CoverGirl is so brilliant: It uses a patent-pending, 180-degree video feature that adjusts to the lighting when you take a selfie, and then pinpoints your exact undertones and skin color. After a few questions and a quick scan, it sends your personalized blend directly to your door for $25 (shipping's free). You even can name your customized formula so it truly feels like yours, and the brand throws in a little extra product swag with delivery, too.
And we have proof that the technology works. CoverGirl let us take the app (which will only be available until the end of March) for a spin to try it out on a range of staffers with different skin tones. Check out our unfiltered before and afters ahead, then click into your app store to download before it's too late.