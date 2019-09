That's why the new Custom Blend app from CoverGirl is so brilliant: It uses a patent-pending, 180-degree video feature that adjusts to the lighting when you take a selfie, and then pinpoints your exact undertones and skin color. After a few questions and a quick scan, it sends your personalized blend directly to your door for $25 (shipping's free). You even can name your customized formula so it truly feels like yours, and the brand throws in a little extra product swag with delivery, too.