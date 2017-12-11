In a world of “pics or it didn’t happen,” it can feel like you always have to be camera-ready — and that’s quite the responsibility (or burden — depending on the day). Sure, celebrities seem to pull it off. But they also have the luxury of personal assistants, not to mention makeup artists, hair stylists, and wardrobe stylists. So what’s the average woman gotta do to get a good selfie? We tapped a few of the aforementioned pros to spill their tips. These experts are showing us every trick in the book for looking fly in photos, even if you only have seconds to prep. The best part? No one will accuse you of filtering the results.
*All prices listed are in CAD.