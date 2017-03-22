Clarisonic Is About To Change The Way You Do Your Makeup

The thing is, rarely does a foundation brush check all the boxes — until now. The latest brush head from Clarisonic — yep, the skin-care brand best known for its oscillating cleansing tools — is designed for makeup application, and uses its trademark sonic technology to deliver more than 18,000 micro-pulses (or micro-blends, as the brand refers to them) a minute. That means that applying your liquid and cream primers, foundations, concealers, and blushes becomes 18,000 times easier (or something like that) simply by popping the applicator onto any existing Clarisonic device.