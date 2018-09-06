Beauty with Mi
I Tried A Victoria's Secret Model's 14-Step Travel Beauty Routine

Lindsay Ellingson always does this multistep routine on the plane.

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Never miss an episode by subscribing here.
I enter most planes in a cold sweat — the result of hauling ass through the airport to gate 128 with an overstuffed carry-on and one (probably too large) personal item. In other words, the term jet-setting doesn't accurately describe my travel style. There are no flutes of Champagne waiting at my regular seat in economy, and certainly no freshly-baked cookies after takeoff, but when it comes to beauty products? That's where I really earn my wings.
Of course, my very simple plane routine is nothing compared to someone's who spends half her time in the air. Enter: Lindsay Ellingson, model and a co-founder of Wander Beauty. She's spent the last decade working for brands like Victoria's Secret, Chanel, and Dior all over the world, so she's devised an extensive travel beauty routine to ensure she arrives camera-ready. In fact, on long flights she'll repeat the routine a few times before landing.
I met Ellingson in her Brooklyn home to learn every step, from facial massage to setting spray. I may not have moved up to Champagne status, but I finally got a gilded eye mask, and for me, that's even better.
written by Mi-Anne Chan
Released on September 6, 2018
