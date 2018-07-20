The pride of all self-respecting '00s kids, a chunky pair of Skechers were once the kicks du jour. Don't believe us? We trawled through Getty's archive and found photos from a 2002 party to launch the brand's 4 Wheelers featuring all the '00s big hitters – from Usher to Christina Ricci, Fred Durst, Calum Best and Kimberly Stewart – riding around on their new skate/trainer hybrids and living their best lives. Such was the power of Skechers.
If that's not enough to convince you of their dominance, hark back to Britney's ad campaigns (which actually resulted in her suing Skechers for $1.5 million for using her to plug its own line as opposed to the one she designed for the brand), or the 2004 campaign featuring Christina Aguilera wearing the shoes while inexplicably assuming the role of both sexy schoolteacher and naughty schoolgirl. What a time to be alive.
As with most '00s trends (RIP studded belts and boho skirts), Skechers died a death and were banished to the nostalgic halls of BuzzFeed listicles. But now, thanks to the rise of 'ugly' or 'dad' trainers (from the likes of Balenciaga, Vetements and Yeezy), the OG sneaks have boomeranged back into our wardrobes. Skechers, more specifically the chunky D'Lites – with their striped upper, air-cooled memory foam insole, and retro laces – are taking over our Insta feed.
Doing our best not to look like a pavement-pounding 50-year-old dad, we're pairing our D'Lites with pastel suits and floral midi dresses. Click through to see how Instagram's best are wearing the shoe – and making our '00s dreams come true.