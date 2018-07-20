The pride of all self-respecting '00s kids, a chunky pair of Skechers were once the kicks du jour. Don't believe us? We trawled through Getty's archive and found photos from a 2002 party to launch the brand's 4 Wheelers featuring all the '00s big hitters – from Usher to Christina Ricci, Fred Durst, Calum Best and Kimberly Stewart – riding around on their new skate/trainer hybrids and living their best lives. Such was the power of Skechers.